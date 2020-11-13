Friday the 13th 8 Movies For $13 Deal is On

Today is Friday the 13th for 2020, and that's always a lucky day for fans of the classic horror franchise because it means you can score some huge deals on the films. The biggest of these deals offers the Friday the 13th 8-movie collection for only $13 on digital.

At the time of writing, you can download the collection in standard or HD here at FandangoNow and here on iTunes with the $13 deal until the end of the day today, November 13th. The collection includes the following films:

Friday the 13th Part I

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

If you want to go bigger, the newly released Friday the 13th Blu-ray Collection includes all 12 films on 16 discs, plus all of the previously released bonus materials, a bunch of new bonus materials, a fancy slipcase (each film also comes in a separate Blu-ray case with the original theatrical artwork), a 40-page collectible booklet, new 4K transfers of Parts 1-4, and more.

The new Friday the 13th Blu-ray boxed set is available here on Amazon for $129.97 (19% off). It can also be had here at Walmart and here at Best Buy for the same price.

