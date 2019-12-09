Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over Olaf’s Height in Frozen

Ever since the first Frozen movie hit theaters in 2013, singing snowman Olaf has been a staple Disney character in the hearts and imaginations of children around the world. A fan of friendship and warm hugs, Olaf is already one of the most recognizable sidekicks in Disney lore, plastered on lunchboxes and t-shirts in every store. Even if you haven’t seen either of the Frozen films, you can likely pick Olaf out of a lineup. You probably also know that Olaf is significantly smaller than all of his human counterparts. That said, Google apparently has no idea.

Disney fans have been baffled by a strange search result when looking up Olaf’s actual height. As many people on Twitter have pointed out, Olaf is apparently 5 feet and 4 inches tall, the size of grown human beings. This would work if Olaf ever appeared to be the height of the other characters in the movie, but he’s clearly much shorter. There are plenty of times when other characters need to kneel down to speak with him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and the other inhabitants of Arendelle actually giants? They would all need to stand 8-11 feet tall in order for Olaf’s height makes sense, and that doesn’t really sound right.

Something is off, and the Frozen faithful are taking to Twitter to talk about it.

Olaf is 5’4″

Unsettling

Knowing that olaf is taller than me is very unsettling — alex 🐉 (@alexcisvy) December 7, 2019

The Rest of the Cast

So the rest of the cast is about 8ft tall? pic.twitter.com/lKLnaZEGGh — Hellegy Deathsinger (@xombie_princess) December 7, 2019

Miscalculated

So Olaf is 5’4, but Elsa is only 5’7 if you google her height. Anna is 5’3. Clearly Olaf measured himself and due to his perspective he miscalculated. — Sauron Takes On (@SauronTakesOn) December 7, 2019

New Height Measurement

new height measurement scale is:

1. shorter than olaf

2. taller than olaf — gamer girl daddy (@aphamericashole) December 7, 2019

Same Height

if u ever wanna humble me, just know i’m the same height as olaf. pic.twitter.com/OSL9N1dP8L — 𝔟𝔯𝔦 (@ufobri) December 7, 2019

Hold Up

Bish hold UP.



You’re telling me that everyone in the movie was over 6 feet tall?!??? pic.twitter.com/iGLqvrITVD — Brì (@rubiabrianna) December 6, 2019

Kneeling to Talk to him