Funko’s ’80s Disney Pops Include The Great Mouse Detective and Gummi Bears

Funko is in the midst of unveiling a veritable avalanche of Pop figures at London Toy Fair 2020, and it’s no surprise that Disney is part of the festivities. Get ready for some Disney nostalgia – especially if you grew up in the ’80s.

Indeed, Funko has unveiled a wave of Disney Pop figures based on the 1986 animated classic The Great Mouse Detective and the 1985 TV series Adventures of the Gummi Bears. The Great Mouse Detective Pop figures include Basil, Olivia, and Ratigan while the Gummi Bears figures include Tummi, Zummi, Gruffi, Sunni, and Cubbi. You can pre-order all of The Great Mouse Detective Pop figures here and the Adventures of the Gummi Bears figures here.

As noted, Funko is announcing all of their London Toy Fair 2020 reveals today (January 20th) .You can keep tabs on where to get all of them via our master list – more Disney Pops may be on the way, so stay tuned. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

