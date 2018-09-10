The Funko Buy 3 Get 1 Free Sale Gets Some Great New Pops

The big buy 3 and get 1 free Funko Pop sale over at Entertainment Earth rolls on, and it’s changing daily as coveted Pop figures sell out and new ones are added. For that reason, Funko fanatics should check in on this link frequently to see what’s new until the sale ends on September 25th. That having been said, we’ve picked out a few of the Pop figures that you should jump on right now. Naturally, The Princess Bride Pops are at the top of the list, followed closely by Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park.

• The Princess Bride Westley Pop! Vinyl Figure

• The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya Pop! Vinyl Figure

• The Princess Bride Buttercup Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Dr. Ian Malcolm Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Gremlins Flashing Gremlin Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Weird Al Yankovic Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available so take some time to hunt through the collection. Keep in mind that many of the figures will sell out quickly, especially if they’re an exclusive, so grab them while you can. Again, additional Pop figures will be added to the sale in the coming weeks so keep tabs on this link for new options. Shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

On a related note, Funko recently added a festive collection of Pop figures and Pint Sized Heroes to their Marvel lineup!

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

