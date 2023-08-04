Gal Gadot Stars in New Music Video for Netflix Movie Heart of Stone

Netflix is getting ready to release its next big movie on the streaming service, and it will star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Red Notice). Heart of Stone will feature Gadot as a spy, and it is expected to be released next week. From everything we've seen in the trailer for Heart of Stone, Gadot looks like she is having fun stepping away from being DC Studios' Wonder Woman, and it suits her. All of the intense action in Heart of Stone is awesome and all, but you can't make a movie without a killer soundtrack, and Gal Gadot is featured in a new music video for the film.

Watch Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone Music Video Below

The Hollywood Reporter released the new music video for Noga Erez's "Quiet" earlier today, and it features the Heart of Stone star prominently. Quiet was created by the Israeli pop artist for Heart of Stone specifically, and it sounds really good. You can check out the music video below.

Gal Gadot Recently Teased Wonder Woman 3

While talking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for her upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot reveals, as she understands it, she will be developing Wonder Woman 3 together with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot says. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

What is Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone on Netflix About?

Gadot stars as spy Rachel Stone in the Netflix movie Heart of Stone. According to the synopsis, "Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset."

Tom Harper is in the directors chair for Heart of Stone from a screenplay by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder, based on Rucka's story. In addition to Gadot, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. Heart of Stone debuts on Netflix on August 11th.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Gal Gadot and Heart of Stone as we learn them!

What do you think about Gal Gadot's new music video for Heart of Stone? Are you going to watch the movie when it arrives on the Netflix streaming service? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!