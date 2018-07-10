George Clooney Rushed to Hospital in Italy Following Motorcycle Collision

George Clooney was rushed to a hospital in Italy on Tuesday after a motorcycle collision, the Associated Press reports. He was reportedly released the same day.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia, Sardinia said Clooney was released Tuesday. Local media gathered at the hospital said the 57-year-old left through a side exit.

Daily newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reported that Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorcycle was hit by a car near Costa Corallina.

Police told NBC News that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across Clooney’s path and hitting him. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” La Nuova reports. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

Italian police commander Giovanni Mannoni told CNN that Clooney didn’t suffer any serious injuries, including broken bones.

Clooney’s wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, was alerted about the situation and rushed to his side, leaving with him later when he was discharged.

According to The Wrap, the Batman & Robin actor has been in Italy shooting a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s satirical World War II novel Catch-22.

In 2007, Clooney was involved in another motorcycle accident in Weehawken, New Jersey, when and his then-girlfriend Sarah Larson were riding on his motorcycle and hit by a car. Clooney suffered a broken rib and scrapes in the collision at the time. Larson broke her foot.

George and Amal Clooney have a home on the Italian mainland on Lake Como.

Amal told Vogue in April that she met Clooney while visiting him at that very house. They stayed in touch and eventually met for dinner in London. After that, they saw each other more frequently.

“It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” Amal said. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she continued. “Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

The married pair welcomed their 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. Amal told Vogue that the twins’ first words were “Mama” and “Dada.”

“We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,’” she said. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”