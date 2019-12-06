First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Poster Released

The world is preparing to call on the Ghostbusters once again, as the beloved comedy franchise is returning to the big screen in 2020 with a brand new adventure that continues the legacy of the first two films. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, and it looks like Sony is giving fans the first look at this reboot/sequel in just a couple of days. On Friday, Sony announced that the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife would arrive on Monday, and the studio left us with a poster to check out in the meantime.

The poster features the classic Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car in a field, with some sort of cataclysmic event taking place out in front of it. The only text on the image comes at the very bottom. “Summer 2020” reminds fans of the release date, with the iconic Ghostbuster logo making up one of the 0s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the recent Ghostbusters reboot from Paul Feig, Reitman’s new film continues the story that began with the original movies, and is even set to include appearances from the franchise’s first stars. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will all appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, likely along with other members of the cast. The new cast consists of Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

Paul Rudd’s character, Mr. Grooberson, is obsessed with the events of the first Ghostbusters movie, when the marshmallow man tore through New York City. The attack that the original Ghostbusters stopped has come to be known as the “Manhattan Crossrip,” and many believe it to be a myth. Not Grooberson, though, and he is “excited to pass on what he knows” to the younger generation. It seems like he will be the film’s main connection to the story of the original.

“I want to make my dad proud and I want him to be proud of this film,” Reitman said of his new film while Calgary International Film Festival. “I want him to be proud of me but I also want him to be proud of this thing that we’re doing. I’m very aware of the legacy of this movie because I’m a huge fan. I spent summers much like many other young people in the ’80s watching it every day. I’m in love with the movie and I feel a responsibility in picking it up. Since coming here, I’ve met the Calgary Ghostbusters, I’ve met the Alberta Ghostbusters. I want to make a movie that is true to them but I’m also hoping to make a movie that makes my father proud and also makes my daughter proud.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on July 10, 2020.