Godzilla vs. Kong Blu-ray, 4K, 3D, and SteelBook Pre-Orders Are Live

Godzilla vs Kong has earned over $400 million at the global box office in the midst of the pandemic - an amazing accomplishment to be sure. It was even available to stream on HBO Max for a month after its release. If you missed the HBO Max window or you're not quite ready to head to the theater yet (or you simply love the film so much that you want to own it), your chance to watch the film on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray is fast approaching with a release date set for June 15th.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the standard and 4K Blu-ray versions of the film are live here on Amazon now. They're priced at $34.99 and $42.99 respectively, but expect to see a hefty discount on both in the coming days. You won't be charged until it ships, and when those discounts happen, pre-order customers will automatically get it.

Superfans will undoubtedly want to grab the Best Buy exclusive 4K SteelBook, which is listed here for $36.99. If the price of the standard 4K Blu-ray doesn't drop significantly before the pre-order window closes, the SteelBook would be an absolute no-brainer.

Finally, the 3D Blu-ray version of the film has been added and can be pre-ordered on Amazon now for $34.99. Special features on the Godzilla vs Kong Blu-ray release include:

ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary by Director, Adam Wingard

Kong Discovers Hollow Earth

Kong Leaves Home

Behold Kong's Temple

The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World

Godzilla Attacks

The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters

Round One: Battle at Sea

Round Two: One Will Fall

Titan Tag Team: The God and the King

The Rise of MechaGodzilla

Optional English SDH, Latin Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian-SDH, Cantonese, Complex Chinese, Korean, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish subtitles for the main feature

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

"Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

