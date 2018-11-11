‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Has Started Filming

The anticipated fight between titans Godzilla and Kong has started filming.

The matchup has been building ever since 2014’s Godzilla reboot, and after more iconic monsters are introduced in Godzilla: King of the Monsters the two will face off in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong. That project now seems to be underway thanks to production crews and vehicles from the project setting up shop at the Hawaii State Capitol building, and that’s great news for fans of the MonsterVerse.

“Alright ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ fans it’s about to go down-town and all signs seems to point to filming beginning tomorrow!? Production vehicles and crews spotted setting up at the Hawaii State Capitol building. Thanks to the RNH posse for the pics and if you see anything let us know!”

Fans first met Kong in Kong: Skull Island, the film that followed 2014’s Godzilla. In that film, we learned that the already massive and powerful Kong was just a baby really, and would grow to be even stronger over time. At the end of that film, we also got the first tease of other creatures thanks to Monarch’s research, teasing monsters like Mothra and Ghidorah. Fans will meet those monsters and more in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and that will set up the meeting between Kong and Godzilla for 2020.

It isn’t known what exactly will be the point of contention between the two beings, as Kong has been located on Skull Island for his entire life. That said, despite the island being quite hard to get to if anyone could do it, Godzilla could, so perhaps something happens to Skull Island causing Kong to seek revenge. Who knows, but it is fun to think about.

First up though is King of the Monsters, and you can check out the official description below.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown (Madison Russell), Eliza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Kyle Chandler (Mark Russell), Julian Dennison, Demian Bichir, Ziyi Zhang, Brian Tyree Henry, and Van Marten.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.