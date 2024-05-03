Bad Boys: Ride or Die: New Look at Will Smith, Martin Lawrence in Sequel Released

Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are getting the band back together in a new look from the film. Entertainment Weekly sat down with the stars for their Summer Movie Preview and the duo is on the run. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett have been no strangers to rip-roaring action over the course of this franchise. But, the stakes seems to have elevated for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Smith and Lawrence's characters have been framed for a crime they didn't commit. That's some real drama. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star thinks audiences are really going to respond well to these well-worn characters.

"I'm very excited about this one," Smith said in the interview. "We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It's a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it's definitely got some special sauce on it."

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Gets A Title

(Photo: SONY)

Sadly, Bad Boys For Life was the name of the last movie, so that title was unavailable. That put the directors into some interesting territory when it came to the fourth installment. Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah told The Playlist's The Discourse podcast about their search for a title recently. Smith and Lawrence's return is really all you would need. But, having that clever framing will help. Bad Boys: Ride or Die. was the one name on the sheet that they kept coming back to. As late as last year, discussions about this movie's name were still ongoing. Glad to see they found a resolution. Check out what they had to say.

"Well, you know, the title that we like – I don't know that they're going to go for it yet – would be like Bad Boys Ride or Die because Bad Boys 4 Life is already taken. We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know?" El Arbi said during the podcast. "But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

What Is The New Bad Boys About?

Here's how Sony Pictures describes this sequel: "This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

Are you excited to see Smith and Lawrence back for Bad Boys: Ride or Die? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!