Both Grinch Movies Have Vaulted Into the Netflix Top 10

December has arrived and it looks as though Netflix subscribers are already getting into the holiday spirit. New holiday films like The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey have been popular options on Netflix, which is to be expected given that they were just released. However, a pair of Christmas movies based on the same Dr. Seuss tale have seen a massive spike in viewership since Thanksgiving.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas remains one of the most iconic Christmas specials in history. While that special isn't streaming on Netflix at the moment, both of the feature films that followed it are available, and folks are flocking towards them.

Ron Howard directed a live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2000, which starred Jim Carrey is the titular naysayer. Just two years ago, Illumination took the animated route with The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

Both Grinch movies are currently streaming on Netflix, and both are among the most popular films on the entire service. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 sees Illumination's Grinch at #7, while the live-action film is just behind it at #8.

You can see how the full Top 10 shakes out below!