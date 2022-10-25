James Gunn's New DC Role Likely Ends His Relationship With Marvel Studios

It looks like James Gunn's time working with Marvel Studios has come to a close. Tuesday, Warner Brothers announced Gunn and longtime collaborator Peter Safran as the co-chairs of the newly-created DC Studios, the studio's new outfit overseeing all things film, television, and animation. The movie is arguably the largest of Gunn's career, as he'll oversee virtually every DC-related project, live-action or otherwise. It's also a move that practically guarantees his time working with Marvel Studios has come to an end.

As THR reported, "However, today's news, which comes hours after Marvel touted its upcoming Gunn-directed Guardians holiday special, seems to have closed the door on Gunn's chapter in the MCU."

What will happen to the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Considering the Guardians of the Galaxy brand has found itself as one of the most valuable in the entire Marvel stable, no major changes will likely happen to the franchise without Gunn at the helm. While the filmmaker has seen the group of characters through three movies and a holiday special, it's entirely likely the franchise will continue with other creatives. In fact, Gunn has even said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as the last film featuring this current iteration of the group.

"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."

That's when the director brought up Bautista, adding, "I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don't see me going on and doing any more after that."

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is releasing on November 25th while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next May. Both of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.