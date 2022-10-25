James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Movie and TV Divisions

It looks like DC Studios has found its Kevin Feige, and it's a face you're very familiar with. Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Together, Gunn and Safran will oversee all of the DC-oriented program at Warner Bros. including film, television, and animation efforts. The two will report directly to new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.

"DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe," said Zaslav in a statement. "Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."

Walter Hamada previously oversaw the outfit, but departed from the studio earlier this month. The initial reporting from THR says the two will largely be responsible for the DCEU, suggesting the likes of Matt Reeves' The Batman world and Todd Phillips' Joker franchise will inevitably report to Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Gunn and Safran have long worked together, with the latter serving as the filmmaker's manager through the years. Safran also produced Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker in addition to Shazam! and Aquaman. Safran's production house also works with James Wan's Atomic Monster on New Line's The Conjuring universe.

It's unclear what Gunn's new role will do to any future projects the filmmaker was actively working on.