Guardians of the Galaxy Star Posts Hilarious Photo Wearing Nebula Make-Up to Therapy

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big sequel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and so far it has been getting some pretty good reviews. From everything we've seen in the trailers and promotional materials, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it will be the most emotional film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history. Director James Gunn will be wrapping up his tenure with Marvel Studios after this film, as will some, if not most, of the cast. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being released this year, some of the cast members are posting in support of the film hitting theaters. But one of the film's stars has actually posted something pretty hilarious that happened to them while filming the sequel. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, took to social media to promote the film's release, and she revealed that she actually went to couples therapy in her character's make-up.

You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars post below.

In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/AdMdkJo2tf — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 3, 2023

Karen Gillan on Nebula and Gamora's Switched Roles

Gillan recently told us that she and Zoe Saldana were hyper-aware while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that their characters have basically switched roles from when the first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's kind of like we switched places in a weird way because Nebula is the more evolved, compassionate one out of the two of them," Gillan divulges. "I actually love this version of Gamora. She's so badass, doesn't take any prisoners and is aggressive and fun. We just played around with that dynamic and developed a fun way of greeting each other, which you'll see when you see the film."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

What do you think about Karen Gillan's post? Are you excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!