Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares BTS Nebula Blooper

Marvel Studios finally released the highly anticipated third Guardians of the Galaxy film after years of waiting, and it's been received pretty well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of James Gunn's tenure at Marvel, as he will move on to run DC Studios with Peter Safran. Gunn's next project will be Superman: Legacy, and the director has already entered pre-production on the project. With Gunn finally releasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he is finally able to release cool behind-the-scenes content like this cool blooper video of Nebula (Karen Gillan).

You can check out the behind-the-scenes look at Nebula below.

Go to see #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 this weekend with someone who makes you laugh. https://t.co/1uiDNDWx4X pic.twitter.com/1YbzsNw2CP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 12, 2023

Karen Gillan on Nebula and Gamora's Switched Roles

Gillan recently told us that she and Zoe Saldana were hyper-aware while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that their characters have basically switched roles from when the first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's kind of like we switched places in a weird way because Nebula is the more evolved, compassionate one out of the two of them," Gillan divulges. "I actually love this version of Gamora. She's so badass, doesn't take any prisoners and is aggressive and fun. We just played around with that dynamic and developed a fun way of greeting each other, which you'll see when you see the film."

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

