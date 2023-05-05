Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Kicks Off with 96% Positive Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is off to a roaring start on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% audience score. On the review aggregation site, the movie is one of the rare comic book releases with a positive critic's score and a positive impression from the fans. As of right now, the movie sits with a fresh rating in both categories. There's no question that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a big success for Marvel Studios already.

Constant hand-wringing about "superhero fatigue" has been debated into the ground by social media and critics alike. But, with reception like this, it feels like that might have been a touch premature. At any rate, audiences are pleased with James Gunn's sendoff to his favorite band of misfits. He also penned an emotional tribute to Star Wars yesterday as the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie under him launched.

"11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid," Gunn typed. "Outlandish characters, extraordinary locations, a space opera with a touch of magic filled with heart. Thank you, Star Wars, for inspiring me, & how appropriate that the third part of our trilogy is playing in theaters all across the world tonight on May the 4th. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #GotGVol3"

What Happens In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Here's a fresh description for the latest MCU feature: "In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

"James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

