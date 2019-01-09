Karen Gillan Cast in Starring Role in ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

Karen Gillan is no stranger to kicking butt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jumanji, and it sounds like she’s bringing her talents to a whole new franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gillan has earned the lead role in the upcoming action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake. While plot details are relatively slim, the film is set to be an all-female, multi-generational assassin story. The report cites Kill Bill and Baby Driver as inspirations for the “stylish”, “snappy”, and “violent” project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunpowder Milkshake will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, who are behind the Israeli film Big Bad Wolves. The script is co-written by the pair, as well as Ehud Lavski.

The film will come from Studiocanal and The Picture Company, and will be produced by Andrew Rona (The Losers, Reindeer Games) and Alex Heineman (Coraline, Project X).

Gillan already has some pretty major films on her plate, including the soon-to-film sequel to Jumanji. Gunpower Milkshake is slated to begin filming after that, with a plan to theoretically shoot in Berlin this spring.

And of course, Gillan is set to reprise her MCU role as Nebula in this spring’s Avengers: Endgame. While plot details on the film are still relatively slim, Gillan has hinted several times that Nebula will get her time to shine.

“It’s funny because I read the Infinity Gauntlet, which is what the new Avengers films are based on, as research for my character because it’s her sort of biggest moment within the Marvel comic book world.” Gillan said in an interview last year. “And then to find out they’re making a double-bill feature based on that, I was just so excited actually because Nebula gets some really cool stuff.”

Are you excited to see Gillan star in Gunpowder Milkshake? And can we all agree that that’s a pretty awesome movie name? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!