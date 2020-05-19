John Carpenter Spends Halloween Live-Tweet Exactly as You'd Think

In the more than 40 years filmmaker John Carpenter has spent making movies for Hollywood, he has earned a reputation for being blunt and straight to the point when discussing the projects he's worked on. This isn't to say that he's rude or doesn't have a sense of humor, but if you're hoping he'll regale you with humorous anecdotes about the time he spent bringing genre classics to life, you're more likely to laugh at his lack of interest in revisiting those projects than the bits of trivia he reveals. Despite fan excitement about Carpenter participating in a live-tweeting event for 2018's Halloween this past weekend, the filmmaker participated merely to thank fans paying him compliments instead of sharing inside information about how he contributed to the film.

Carpenter served as the composer and as executive producer on the film, with stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and more participating in the event, all of which shared their personal experiences of various scenes with fans on Twitter. Rather than sharing insight into his creative process, Carpenter spent the time replying to fans complimenting the score who used the #HalloweenAtHome hashtag with a thank you.

