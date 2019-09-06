Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Breaks Times Square Takeover Record

Harry Potter’s adventures in the Wizarding World might have ended in the world of novels and films, but fans of the series prove to be as passionate as ever, as a takeover in honor of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke records in Times Square. The play has sold more than two million tickets in various locations since it first debuted three years ago, with the production celebrating the achievement by releasing 934 free tickets to productions in honor of the series’ iconic Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters at King’s Cross Station that transports students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Per press release, “To mark the global milestone, the show hosted the largest-ever Times Square takeover, with award-winning actress and Harry Potter fan, Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as Wizarding World fans and influencers. Fans witnessed a jaw-dropping “takeover” of nearly all the Times Square screens, which revealed the never-before-seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child campaign, in celebration of its global expansion.”

The production has already premiered in London, New York City, and Melbourne, Australia, with the production also headed to San Francisco, Toronto, Ontario, and Hamburg, Germany.

“We are very proud that J.K. Rowling chose to tell her eighth story on stage. Just as she created a generation of lifelong readers with the Harry Potter book series, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now doing the same for theatre, with over half of our audiences worldwide being first-time theatre-goers of all ages,” Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, shared in a statement. “Three years in and over two million tickets sold thus far, it is so exciting to watch audiences all over the world be transported ‘Back to Hogwarts’ to revisit their beloved characters. There is nothing like the experience of being in a theatre with a community of others, seeing and experiencing in real-time as the magic unfolds live before your eyes. The Boy Who Lived, lives on, and the story continues on stage across the world because, as J.K. Rowling herself said: ‘Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.’”

“Harry Potter has such a special place in my heart and seeing the characters from the stories come to life on stage was true magic for me,” actress Sarah Jessica Parker added. “From the astounding stagecraft, to the magic and illusions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child brings true storytelling to life that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Being part of the whole experience tonight was one I’ll never forget.”

Fans can head to www.harrypotteronstage.com to learn more about the play and to enter to win tickets.