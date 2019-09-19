Harry Potter Puffy Hogwarts Jackets Protect Against Cold Spells

A new lineup of Harry Potter Hogwarts house jackets has been released that provide the ultimate protection against cold / freezing spells. They also do a fine job of keeping you warm while watching a Quidditch match in the chilly weather.

You can order the Harry Potter puffy jackets right here in Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw styles for $84.99 in sizes S to XXL with free shipping (note that the Hufflepuff style will be available in that link soon). In addition to the padding, the jackets also feature embroidered house badges. We recall that ThinkGeek / GameStop released similar Harry Potter jacket styles several years ago, but these appear to be much higher quality. Photos on the product page will give you a closer look at all of the detail.

If you want something a little lighter, Hot Topic recently released a set of Harry Potter hoodie cloaks in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw Hogwarts house styles. They feature a drawstring hood, two hip pockets, and a hidden wand pocket (a must-have for any wizard wear). The cotton / polyester blend is going to be a lot more comfortable than your formal Hogwarts robes that’s for sure.

You can order the Harry Potter hoodie cloaks right here (unisex style, but listed in men’s sizes XS to 3X) for $59.90. You might also want to check out their new line of hooded Hogwarts sweaters.

