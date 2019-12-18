Harry Potter Stars Held a Holiday Reunion

It has been quite some time since Hogwarts’ most famous class had a reunion. Sure, the Harry Potter gang has reunited on stage with The Cursed Child, but the movie franchise’s stars did not get back together. That is, until now. Not long ago, it seems several Harry Potter stars had a holiday reunion which has fans feeling all the feels.

Over on Instagram, fans were made privy to the unexpected reunion. Tom Felton posted a photo of himself standing with former co-stars Emma Watson, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the group reunited at a get-together. Felton looks sharp in a blue suit comb with a white button-up shirt. His mustache may throw off some Harry Potter fans, but Felton makes it work.

Watson is seen beside Felton with an arm around his back. Her brunette hair fades into a light ombre at the tips, and her outfit is flattering with its cropped top. The shiny number is paired with slim black jeans to contrast with Lynch’s outfit. The blonde actress, who played Luna Lovegood, is wearing an adorable navy wrap dress with light tights.

As for Wright, the redheaded actress looks cozy in a black turtle neck sweater and plaid pants. Finally, Lewis wraps up with reunion to the right with dark pants and a red-and-black shirt.

Of course, the friends got along during the reunion save for one bump. A second photo was posted to Felton’s page showing him mid-debate with Lewis. The actor says the pair bickered over the merits of being Team Slytherin versus Team Gryffindor, but fans know an argument that tenuous will surely never be resolved.

Of course, fans are happy to see this reunion, and it has only increased their desire to see the whole gang reunite on film. Rumors have long circled that a live-action adaptation of The Cursed Child could be in the works but no official word has ever been given. Now, fans can only wait and see what the future holds for these stars and their legacies with the Wizarding World.

Would you like to see the original Harry Potter cast reunite on the big screen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Warner Bros. next releases Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, penned by Rowling and returning Harry Potter franchise scribe Steve Kloves, Nov. 12, 2021.