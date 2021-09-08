Owen Wilson Joins Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot

Disney is adding even more star power to its latest attraction-turned-feature film. The studio is looking to bring The Haunted Mansion to life once again with a brand new reboot from director Justin Simien, with Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield currently set to star. This week, one more familiar face reportedly joined the cast. Owen Wilson, fresh off his turn as Mobius in Marvel’s Loki on Disney+, is taking his talents to The Haunted Mansion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson is the latest to join the cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot, which comes from Dear White People and Bad Hair director Justin Simien. The new movie is gearing up to begin production in Atlanta next month so casting is currently underway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most details regarding the story and characters are being kept secret at this time, so there’s no telling who Wilson will be playing. The only thing known about the movie at this time is that it follows a family who moves into the eerie mansion, and that it features an ensemble cast. Don’t be surprised if more big names are added to the film’s roster in the coming days.

Disney knows that there is money to be found in movies based on the company’s iconic theme park rides. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was an absolute juggernaut for Walt Disney Studios over the course of its five-film run, and there are plenty of reports about reboots and sequels as the studio looks to find ways to keep it going. Jungle Cruise just debuted earlier this summer, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt starring as its lead adventurers. The film earned over $106 million at the domestic box office despite being available to purchase on Disney+.

The Haunted Mansion attraction is arguably more popular than both Pirates and Jungle Cruise, but Disney has yet to crack the code for a successful live-action movie. Eddie Murphy starred in the critically panned 2003 adaptation that never quite landed with audiences.

Katie Dippold is penning the script for this latest adaptation of The Haunted Mansion, while Aladdin‘s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich produce.

What do you think of Disney’s Haunted Mansion cast so far? Let us know in the comments!