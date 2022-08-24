HBO Max Reveals A Christmas Story Sequel Release Date

Holiday movie fans everywhere are getting the chance to return to the life of Ralphie Parker this Christmas season. Warner Bros. and Legendary have teamed up for a new movie called A Christmas Story Christmas, which is a sequel to the iconic 1983 hit film A Christmas Story. Original star Peter Billingsley returned to reprise his role in the sequel, which will be released directly to HBO Max, and a release date for the anticipated film has finally been revealed.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. shuffled a lot of release dates around, handing more delays to DC films while moving titles like House Party and Evil Dead Rise into theaters. In the midst of those moves, Warner Bros. set release dates for several holiday movies on HBO Max, including A Christmas Story Christmas. According to Deadline, the sequel to A Christmas Story will arrive on November 17th of this year.

Additionally, Holiday Harmony and A Christmas Mystery will both hit HBO Max on November 24th. A Hollywood Christmas will debut on December 1st.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have tapped director Clay Kaytis to helm the new Christmas Story, and his holiday pedigree should offer plenty of hope to fans. After spending years as an animator at Disney, and helming the Angry Birds Movie, Kaytis directed Kurt Russell in The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix. Gran Torino and The Mule scribe Nick Schenk is writing the screenplay for the sequel. Billingsley is being joined by fellow A Christmas Story stars Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and RD Robb.

A Christmas Story was first released in theaters in 1983 and was a smash-hit for MGM. It made nearly $70 million at the box office on a budget of just over $3 million. In the years since its release, A Christmas Story has become one of the most beloved holiday films around, a staple of the season for many households around the country. TBS even hosts the 24 Hours of A Christmas Story Marathon each year, running the film on repeat from the evening of Christmas Eve all the way through Christmas Day.

