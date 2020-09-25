Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in October 2020

✖

With October just around the corner, it's time to prepare for the monthly changeover on all of out favorite streaming services. New streaming contracts kick in and others expire, causing the lineup of Netflix, HBO Max, and others to look quite a bit different from month to month. This week, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to the service in October, and it was filled with exciting new additions for subscribers to look forward to. However, that list was accompanied by the complete breakdown of what is set to leave HBO Max next month, and there are sure to be some folks disappointed by what's going away.

Two of the Lord of the Rings films will be exiting HBO Max on Halloween, though they'll surely be back at some point in the future. Also making an exit are the sequels to Fantastic Beasts and The Conjuring.

You can take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving HBO Max next month.

October 8

The Nice Guys

October 11

Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald

October 20

The Conjuring 2

October 31

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

A Very Brady Sequel

Amelie

American History X

Barefoot in the Park

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Beautiful Creatures

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Cop Out

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dangerous Liaisons

DEVIL

Driving Miss Daisy

El Norte

Green Lantern

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Home Alone

House Party

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Ocean's Eleven

Paul (Extended Version)

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Raising Arizona

Serendipity

Soldier

Spies Like Us

Star Trek

Swing Time

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The First Wives Club

The Others

The Outsiders

The Replacements

This Means War (Extended Version)

Three Kings

Top Hat

V for Vendetta

Woodstock (Director's Cut)

Yesterday

