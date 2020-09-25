Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in October 2020
With October just around the corner, it's time to prepare for the monthly changeover on all of out favorite streaming services. New streaming contracts kick in and others expire, causing the lineup of Netflix, HBO Max, and others to look quite a bit different from month to month. This week, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to the service in October, and it was filled with exciting new additions for subscribers to look forward to. However, that list was accompanied by the complete breakdown of what is set to leave HBO Max next month, and there are sure to be some folks disappointed by what's going away.
Two of the Lord of the Rings films will be exiting HBO Max on Halloween, though they'll surely be back at some point in the future. Also making an exit are the sequels to Fantastic Beasts and The Conjuring.
You can take a look below at the complete list of movies leaving HBO Max next month.
October 8
The Nice Guys
October 11
Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald
October 20
The Conjuring 2
October 31
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
A Very Brady Sequel
Amelie
American History X
Barefoot in the Park
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman vs. Robin
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Beautiful Creatures
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Cop Out
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dangerous Liaisons
DEVIL
Driving Miss Daisy
El Norte
Green Lantern
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Home Alone
House Party
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Ocean's Eleven
Paul (Extended Version)
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Raising Arizona
Serendipity
Soldier
Spies Like Us
Star Trek
Swing Time
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The First Wives Club
The Others
The Outsiders
The Replacements
This Means War (Extended Version)
Three Kings
Top Hat
V for Vendetta
Woodstock (Director's Cut)
Yesterday
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!