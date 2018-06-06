‘Hellboy’ Movie Casts Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson And Alistair Petrie

The Hellboy reboot has added three more actors to its cast.

Sophie Okonedo (After Earth), Brian Gleeson (Assassin’s Creed) and Alistair Petrie (Rogue One) are the latest additions to board the project, Deadline reports. Character descriptions as given by Deadline:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Okonedo will play Lady Hatton, a resident seer at the Osiris Club, an ancient English club dedicated to uncovering supernatural mysteries. Petrie is playing Lord Adam Glaren, a high-ranking member at the club, and Gleeson will play Merlin, a wizard.”

The trio join David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) as the heroic, big-fisted half-demon Hellboy and Nimue the Blood Queen, respectively. Ian McShane (American Gods) plays Professor Broom, Hellboy’s adoptive father, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) plays Ben Daimio, a B.P.R.D. member and past Marine returned from the dead, and Penelope Mitchell (The Vampire Diaries) plays Ganeida, an elder witch who will stand against Jovovich’s Blood Queen.

In creator Mike Mignola’s comic books, Merlin loved Nimue, who abused the magical teachings she learned from the legendary wizard. The movie will see Hellboy and allies fight to save the world from the medieval sorceress as she attempts to annihilate humankind. Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, Westworld) directs from a script by Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Aron Coleite with Lionsgate and Millennium Films releasing.

Fans were treated to their first look at Harbour’s Hellboy last month, and fan reactions were largely positive. Hellboy will release sometime in 2018.