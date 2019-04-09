‘Hellboy’ Reboot One:12 Collective Figure is Available Now

Mezco Toyz has unveiled their One:12 Collective figure based on David Harbour’s turn as Hellboy in the upcoming reboot. In fact, pre-orders for the figure are live right here for $80 with free shipping. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until April 2020 for this figure to arrive on your doorstep, but Mezco’s One:12 figures tend to sell out in pre-order, so it’s now or never.

Features include two head portraits, a removable duster coat, eight interchangeable hands, a customized handgun, a customized revolver with rotating barrel and gun case, and over 28 points of articulation. Sadly, there’s no head portrait with a full set of horns and a flaming crown – a bit of an oversight if you ask us. The official description and full feature list is available below.

“From the upcoming Lionsgate film based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy joins the One:12 Collective.

The One:12 Collective Hellboy figure features 2 head portraits capturing the great beast’s unforgiving nature.

Hellboy is outfitted in a removable duster coat. His guns fit neatly into the holsters on his utility belt. The half-demon comes complete with a range of accessories fit for saving the world, including a customized handgun, customized revolver that fits in his gun case, and a horseshoe.

Hellboy, an immensely powerful superhero who works for the government organization Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), and his closest allies team up to battle an undead sorceress who has the intention of destroying the world.”

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands including:

One (1) fist hand

One (1) holding hand

One (1) gun holding hand

One (1) posing hand

One (1) horseshoe holding hand

One (1) fist hand

Two (2) posing hands

Costume:

Duster coat (removable)

Utility belt with holsters

Cargo pants

Mid-calf boots

Accessories:

One (1) customized handgun

One (1) customized revolver with rotating barrel (fits in gun case)

One (1) gun case

One (1) horseshoe

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Hellboy arrives in theaters on April 12th, 2019.

