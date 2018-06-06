‘Hellboy’ Reboot Synopsis & Filming Locations Revealed

It looks like things are all well with the upcoming Hellboy reboot. The film was recently fast-tracked for production by Lionsgate, and some new details on the movie were just been released.

The folks over at Omega Underground spotted production details about Hellboy over at My Entertainment World. The latter site updated its film schedule to include Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen despite the reboot having dropped the subtitle.

According to My Entertainment World, Hellboy is expected to start filming in mid-September. The movie will shoot in both the United Kingdom as well as Bulgaria. The site lists the film as being a mix between action, adventure, and sci-fi fantasy. And, if you look at the film’s new synopsis, you will see why.

The production information included a short synopsis for Hellboy, and you can read up on it below:

“The film is about Hellboy going to England, where he must defeat Nimue, Merlin’s consort and the Blood Queen. But their battle will bring about the end of the world, a fate he desperately tries to turn away.”

David Harbour has been cast to play Hellboy while Milla Jovovich signed on to bring Nimue to life. Hellboy has also tapped Ian McShane to play Trevor Bruttenholm, the adoptive father of Hellboy. The leads will be joined by Penelope Mitchell as the Hemlock Grove actress was recently brought on to play a witch. So far, no other casting has been revealed.

Previously, Ed Skrein was attached to the Hellboy reboot to play Ben Daimio, but the actor publicly left the project last week. The casting stirred up plenty of controversy as fans accused the project of white-washing Daimio, a man of mixed Asian heritage. Skrein released a lengthy statement apologizing for accepting the role without proper research, and fans applauded the Deadpool star’s decision to exit Hellboy after learning about the gig.

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.