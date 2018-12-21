‘Hellboy’ Trailer Officially Released Online

It’s certainly been one hell of a day for Lionsgate. After announcing that the first trailer for next year’s Hellboy reboot would debut on Thursday, an accidentally scheduled tweet caused the trailer to leak online more than 24 hours early.

Since the trailer is already out in the world, the studio has gone ahead and released it officially online. You can check it out in the video above!

The new Hellboy movie marks the first big screen adventure featuring the Dark Horse Comics character without the initial creative team leading the way. Both the first Hellboy movie, as well as the sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, were directed by Guillermo del Toro and featured Ron Perlman as the titular demon-turned-hero. While there was interest from both men in continuing the series, the franchise will be moving in a different direction.

Lionsgate has tapped Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall to helm the Hellboy reboot, with Stranger Things star David Harbour taking over for Perlman in the leading role. As the trailer clearly displays, this iteration of the character is going for a much darker, more R-rated take on the comics.

According to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, after several years out of theaters, it was time for Hellboy to make a comeback, even if that meant putting new people in charge.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best.”

“So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

Harbour is joined by co-stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church and Milla Jovovich. Marshall will direct with a script from Andrew Cosby.

Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.