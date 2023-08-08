Hidden Strike: John Cena and Jackie Chan Movie Continues to Dominate on Netflix
John Cena and Jackie Chan's action movie has been the biggest movie on Netflix since its debut in July.
Movie fans may not have heard of Hidden Strike until it arrived on Netflix late last month, but the action flick has been a massive hit for the streaming service since its debut. The film, starring John Cena and Jackie Chan, arrived on Netflix in late July and immediately rose to the top of the streamer's movie rankings. For two consecutive weeks, Hidden Strike has been the number one movie on the service across the globe.
On Tuesday, Netflix released its internal streaming numbers for the top-performing movies and TV shows from July 31st to August 6th. During that span, no other film on the service performed better than Hidden Strike, having racked up 40.5 million hours throughout the week. That's even more than the film's first week on the list, when it was viewed for just under 40 million hours.
Last week, Hidden Strike was in Netflix's Top 10 Movies in 74 different countries. It was the number one movie in 48 of those 74 countries.
Hidden Strike has been a huge hit since arriving on Netflix, but it may start to see some slow-down this week, at least here in the United States. On Tuesday, Hidden Strike dropped out of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the US for the first time since its debut.
You can take a look at Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Fatale
"A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life."prevnext
2. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."prevnext
3. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."prevnext
4. Non-Stop
"An air marshal receives a deadly threat during a flight: a passenger will be killed on board every 20 minutes until $150 million lands in a bank account."prevnext
5. Bee Movie
"A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey sues humans when he learns that they've been stealing bees' nectar all along."prevnext
6. The Fast and the Furious
"An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader's sister."prevnext
7. Fast Five
"Dominic Toretto and the crew race to Brazil and attempt a $100 million heist for their freedom, with a drug lord and a federal agent in hot pursuit."prevnext
8. Despicable Me
"A villainous mastermind's plan to steal the moon from the sky veers off course when a trio of orphans looking for a dad capture his heart instead."prevnext
9. Safe
"A former cage fighter's rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops."prevnext
10. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
"Through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US."prev