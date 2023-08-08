Hidden Strike: John Cena and Jackie Chan Movie Continues to Dominate on Netflix

Movie fans may not have heard of Hidden Strike until it arrived on Netflix late last month, but the action flick has been a massive hit for the streaming service since its debut. The film, starring John Cena and Jackie Chan, arrived on Netflix in late July and immediately rose to the top of the streamer's movie rankings. For two consecutive weeks, Hidden Strike has been the number one movie on the service across the globe.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its internal streaming numbers for the top-performing movies and TV shows from July 31st to August 6th. During that span, no other film on the service performed better than Hidden Strike, having racked up 40.5 million hours throughout the week. That's even more than the film's first week on the list, when it was viewed for just under 40 million hours.

Last week, Hidden Strike was in Netflix's Top 10 Movies in 74 different countries. It was the number one movie in 48 of those 74 countries.

Hidden Strike has been a huge hit since arriving on Netflix, but it may start to see some slow-down this week, at least here in the United States. On Tuesday, Hidden Strike dropped out of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the US for the first time since its debut.

You can take a look at Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!