Hidden Strike: New John Cena, Jackie Chan Movie Is the #1 Netflix Movie Worldwide

You may not have heard of Hidden Strike before it debuted on Netflix last week, but the film has quickly become the biggest hit on the entire service. The action adventure stars Jackie Chan and John Cena, and it looks like that star power has been enough to attract Netflix subscribers around the globe, in spite of the film's poor critical reception. On Tuesday, Netflix released its weekly streaming statistics, and Hidden Strike was far and away the most popular film on the service.

According to Netflix's metrics, Hidden Strike was viewed for nearly 38 million hours last week, which is 14 million more than the next highest film (They Cloned Tyrone). Perhaps even more impressive is just how many countries flocked to watch Hidden Strike after its Netflix debut.

Hidden Strike was the most-watched movie on Netflix in 50 different countries last week. It made the top 10 in a total of 73 countries.

The film remains a steady presence at the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies daily list as well. Tuesday's edition of the list still features Hidden Strike as the number one overall movie in the United States. You can check out a full rundown of that list below!