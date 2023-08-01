Hidden Strike: New John Cena, Jackie Chan Movie Is the #1 Netflix Movie Worldwide
Hidden Strike is the biggest film on Netflix in 50 different countries.
You may not have heard of Hidden Strike before it debuted on Netflix last week, but the film has quickly become the biggest hit on the entire service. The action adventure stars Jackie Chan and John Cena, and it looks like that star power has been enough to attract Netflix subscribers around the globe, in spite of the film's poor critical reception. On Tuesday, Netflix released its weekly streaming statistics, and Hidden Strike was far and away the most popular film on the service.
According to Netflix's metrics, Hidden Strike was viewed for nearly 38 million hours last week, which is 14 million more than the next highest film (They Cloned Tyrone). Perhaps even more impressive is just how many countries flocked to watch Hidden Strike after its Netflix debut.
Hidden Strike was the most-watched movie on Netflix in 50 different countries last week. It made the top 10 in a total of 73 countries.
The film remains a steady presence at the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies daily list as well. Tuesday's edition of the list still features Hidden Strike as the number one overall movie in the United States. You can check out a full rundown of that list below!
1. Hidden Strike
"Two elite soldiers must escort civilians through a gauntlet of gunfire and explosions in this film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena."
2. Happiness for Beginners
"At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life – and love – when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip."
3. Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noire The Movie
"After a guardian of magical jewels turns an awkward girl and a popular boy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities – even to each other."
4. They Cloned Tyrone
"An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy."
5. Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
"July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation – and an unyielding quest for justice."
6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
"When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet."
7. Paradise
"A man sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when a crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years of her own life."
8. Jesus Revolution
"A hippie street preacher, an unhappy teen, and a straitlaced California pastor wind up creating a new kind of church after crossing paths in the '70s."
9. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
10. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
"The James Webb Telescope stirs imaginations with vidid photos of distant galaxies. This documentary tracks its historic journey from inception to launch."