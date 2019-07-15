Jason Statham Says Hobbs & Shaw Cut Some X-Rated Scenes

Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is looking to deliver the electrifying chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the biggest ways. The first spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise is racing into theaters with a PG-13 ratings, loaded with action and some saucy comedic beats, but according to Deckard Shaw actor Statham, the X-Rated bits from set did not make the film’s final cut.

While Hobbs and Shaw are forced to work together as a means to stop Idris Elba’s Brixton villain, the two actors behind the characters had to lay a lot of smackdown on each other and others on set. “We got a lot of it,” Statham said of his fight scenes with Johnson, while speaking at the film’s world premiere. “A lot of it didn’t make the movie. Too X-rated. We have to snip, snip, snip all of the good stuff out and save it for the DVD. I guess censorship kind of gets in the way of the fun sometimes.”

The action which did make the cut of Hobbs & Shaw was brought to life by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, who gets behind the camera for a Fast & Furious movie for the first time here. “There is some grounded practical stunts,” Leitch said. “You’re gonna see some great fight scenes in the style of Atomic Blonde or John Wick but you’re also gonna see your epic car action that you know from a fast movie, your CG set pieces that do things that defy gravity. We really wanted to merge the creativity of what I do and what the fans in the Fast world have always loved.”

Following rumors of Statham having been considered for work in a Marvel franchise, the actor has been quiet about a potential comic book movie. Of course, we had to ask if he would ever join such a franchise while he is in the midst of launching one of his own. “I don’t know,” he said. “You give me the right thing. The glove has to fit the hand, right?” Ironically enough, it doesn’t appear Statham was making a reference to any Infinity Gauntlet while talking about gloves.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw races into theaters on August 2.