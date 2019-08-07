The Rock Jokes About a Hobbs & Shaw and The Walking Dead Crossover

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has already taken the franchise to new heights since it debuted last weekend, but it sounds like no crossover is off-limits for star Dwayne Johnson. On Wednesday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman‘s enthusiastic take on the film, and proceeded to jokingly suggest a crossover between the two franchises.

When the creator of Walking Dead loves @HobbsAndShaw. I smell our universes colliding on screen…🤯😂 https://t.co/waGGtP7diJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2019

Kirkman proceeded to respond to Johnson’s tweet, suggesting that it would happen as soon as the actor says so.

Just say when! — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) August 6, 2019

While there’s no indication if Johnson and Kirkman are serious about a Fast & Furious and Walking Dead crossover, the mental image of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) enacting elaborate car chases in a post-apocalyptic world is pretty amusing. And as one of Hobbs & Shaw‘s producers has hinted, the franchise isn’t afraid to push the envelope and get pretty larger-than-life.

“The Fast & Furious universe is incredible. And those movies speak for themselves,” Hiram Garcia explained to ComicBook.com at the film’s press tour. “They are huge, the stakes are massive, the scale is absurd. But for us, when we were invited into the universe, one of the things we wanted to do all the way back from Fast Five was just make the audience smile. We wanted to wink at the audience, make them have some fun and as we started down that path with six, and seven, and then in eight we really found this dynamic with the character of Shaw. As the story makers for this character, we were able to channel what we always loved in film, whether it be that Tango & Cash, that 48 Hrs., that buddy, cop comedy vibe.”

He added, “So drafting off of what we did in eight as we said, ‘This is a time, let’s spin-off a movie, but let’s make sure it feels distinct that we’re giving the fans something within the universe, but something a little bit different. So let’s make sure it kicks ass, let’s make sure there’s spectacle, that the stakes are huge, the action is crazy. But let’s turn up the fun and the humor just a little bit more and give them a whole lot more trash talking.’”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.