Home Alone's Devin Ratray Reportedly Under Investigation for Alleged Rape

(Photo: Janette Pellegrini)

Devin Ratray, an actor best known for his work in 20th Century's Home Alone franchise, is reportedly under investigation for alleged rape in the state of New York. Wednesday, CNN published a piece suggesting a report against the actor was first filed in 2017. Lisa Smith, the woman who filed the complaint against Ratray, told the outlet officials incorrectly believed she didn't want to press charges at the time.

"I remember waking up and I couldn't move. I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch," Smith said of the alleged attack. According to the report, the alleged assault took place on September 21, 2017 while she and Ratray were both in New York City. The two had been friends for 15 years prior to that date.

After filing the police report, a detective from the New York Police Department reportedly flew to Salt Lake City to meet with Smith to investigate the case. It was then a box on the report filed by the detective signaled that Smith did not want to press charges.

"Why would I have met with the DA in the first place, years ago, if I wasn't willing to press charges?...This was all very upsetting to me," Smith added.

Ratray was subsequently charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation for a separate incident in December 2021, after which Smith decided to approach detectives once again.

"Seeing that he was accused of assaulting someone else made me realize that I needed to do whatever I could to prevent him from hurting even more women," she said. Smith then met with a prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office this May, who reportedly acknowledged Smith's attack for the first time.

"When she said that I began to cry as I realized this was the first time anyone was acknowledging how deeply impacted I had been, or that I had been traumatized," she added. Smith showed e-mails to CNN that suggest a prosecutor recently reached out for phone and text records while beginning to contact potential witnesses.

Ratray has yet to be charged with any crime as a result of Smith's allegations. "We did not have sex," the actor told the outlet.

Cover photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for RADiUS-TWC