Hot Topic Launches a Disney Aladdin Fashion Collection

Hot Topic and their Her Universe fashion brand have teamed up with Disney to release a fashion collection inspired by the live-action Aladdin film that’s slated to hit theaters on May 24th. The designs include a Jasmin peacock romper, a fantastic magic carpet denim mini skirt, a genie vacation tie front button-up top, and more. There’s even a button-up top for guys.

You can shop the entire Hot Topic x Her Universe collection right here with a 20% discount using the code HT20 at checkout. Some of the items are available in plus sizes (more might be added soon), but if you’re looking for more styles on that front, you need to head on over to Hot Topic’s sister site Torrid right away. They have their own Aladdin fashion collection, and it includes some really gorgeous styles – including two Jasmine dresses and a Genie print kimono.

On a side note, if you get that magic carpet skirt, you might want to pair it with a matching handbag from Her Universe or Loungefly.

On a related note, Build-A-Bear recently launched their plush collection for Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin, and you can order it all right here.

Needless to say, the gift set bundles are going to be at the top of everyone’s…wish list. Actually, there are standard and deluxe bundle options for Aladdin, Jasmine, and Genie (Abu can be ordered separately or as part of an Aladdin bundle). Naturally, the deluxe bundles come with all of the costumes and accessories, though many of the items can be purchased separately. Note that some of the bundles are only available for online orders.

For more on the live-action Aladdin film:

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

