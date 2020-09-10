Netflix Releases First Trailer for Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween

There are few faces on Netflix that have proved more popular than Adam Sandler. The comedy icon's films are always popular when they appear on the site, and his lucrative partnership with Netflix has produced some big results. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is one of the most popular Netflix original movies of all time. Now, the Sandman and Netflix are teaming up to tackle the Halloween holidays with a new movie that arrives in October. The film is called Hubie Halloween, and the trailer has finally arrived.

Netflix released the debut trailer for Hubie Halloween on Thursday, offering fans the first extended look at what Sandler has in store for his next film. You can watch the trailer in its entirety at the top of the page.

In addition ot Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Ben Stiller, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

A lot of those names are very familiar to fans of Sandler's career. James, Meadows, Buscemi, and Schneider have often appeared alongside Sandler in his films. It's also exciting for fans to see Sandler and Bowen working together again, having starred opposite one another and the beloved comedy Happy Gilmore.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Here's the official synopsis for Hubie Halloween:

"Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them."

Are you looking forward to checking out Hubie Halloween this spooky season? Let us know in the comments!

Hubie Halloween arrives on Netflix on October 7th.