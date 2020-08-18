Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2020

September is just around the corner, which means that all of your favorite streaming services are getting ready to add a plethora of new movies and TV shows for folks to enjoy. Like most other services, Hulu usually kicks off a new month with a pretty substantial content dump, adding a bunch of new titles all on the same day. That big day is followed with new stuff sprinkled throughout the rest of the month. That trend will continue in September.

On Tuesday, Hulu released the full calendar of movies and shows coming to the streamer over the course of the next month. One of the biggest additions will arrive on the first day of the month in the form of the Twilight franchise. All five Twilight films are going to be arriving on Hulu on September 1st, as the service will join Amazon Prime Video as the online home for the popular series.

Hulu has long been a hub for new television, and that will continue has we head into this fall's TV season. Late in the month, new episodes of shows like Bob's Burgers, Archer, The Simpsons, and more will be added to Hulu's lineup after they air on TV.

You can take a look at all of Hulu's September arrivals below.