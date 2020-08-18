Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2020
September is just around the corner, which means that all of your favorite streaming services are getting ready to add a plethora of new movies and TV shows for folks to enjoy. Like most other services, Hulu usually kicks off a new month with a pretty substantial content dump, adding a bunch of new titles all on the same day. That big day is followed with new stuff sprinkled throughout the rest of the month. That trend will continue in September.
On Tuesday, Hulu released the full calendar of movies and shows coming to the streamer over the course of the next month. One of the biggest additions will arrive on the first day of the month in the form of the Twilight franchise. All five Twilight films are going to be arriving on Hulu on September 1st, as the service will join Amazon Prime Video as the online home for the popular series.
Hulu has long been a hub for new television, and that will continue has we head into this fall's TV season. Late in the month, new episodes of shows like Bob's Burgers, Archer, The Simpsons, and more will be added to Hulu's lineup after they air on TV.
You can take a look at all of Hulu's September arrivals below.
September 1
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light Of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods
September 8
American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)
September 18
Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)
Babyteeth
The Fight
Gemini Man
StarDog and TurboCat
September 23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)
If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)
September 28
Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Bob's Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)
Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)
Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.