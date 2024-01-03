Hundreds of 4K Blu-rays Are $11 Each With This Amazon Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy started to remove Blu-rays from their stores this week, but physical media has remained viable thanks to a tendency for popular shows and movies to shuffle from one streaming service to another or disappear altogether. Physical media can also provide a superior viewing experience. That said, you can load up on 4K Blu-rays right now thanks to an Amazon sale that offers 3 movies for $33, which works out to only $11 each.

The sale includes a lot of fantastic films, and you can browse through them all right here on Amazon while the sale lasts. Over 200 movies were eligible at the time of writing, but we've picked out a handful of favorites below to get you started. Note that titles can be added or removed from the sale at any time.

In other 4K Blu-ray news, David Fincher's 1995 film Seven (Se7en) starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman was recently released in a 4K UHD Blu-ray "What's In The Box?" Special Edition.

Actually, you have two options when it comes to the Seven 4K Blu-ray – the Special Edition and an Ultimate Collector's Edition. The aforementioned Special Edition is fully loaded with the film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a Steelbook case, a John Doe 38-Page Booklet, Frosted Pine LITTLE TREES Brand Air Freshener, 7x Deadly Sin Comic Books, 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards, Double-Sided A3 Poster, Help Me Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card, Investigation Chalkboard Art Card and Numbered Sticker of Authenticity. The whole thing is wrapped up in the deluxe "what's in the box?" packaging. You can pre-order it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $149.99 with a release date set for January 12th. This set is a limited edition, so reserve one while you can.

The Seven 4K Blu-ray Collector's Edition is a slightly more affordable option that includes Includes the film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a Steelbook with a Slipcase, John Doe 38-Page Booklet, 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards, Double-Sided A3 Poster, Help Me Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card & Investigation Chalkboard Art Card. You can pre-order it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $88.99 with the same January 12th release date.