Best Buy Begins Removing DVD and Blu-rays From Stores

It is officially the end of an era. According to Discussing Film, Best Buy has begun removing all physical media and displays from their stores. This includes Blu-ray and DVDs of television shows and movies, though the stores are reportedly going to continue to sell physical video games both online and in store. Additional details about the removal of physical media from Best Buys stores was not available.

The removal of physical media from Best Buy stores comes after it was confirmed last October that the retailer was planning to phase out selling physical media both in store and online. At the time, the retailer indicated that the change would give them "more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech."

"To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," said an official Best Buy spokesperson at the time. "Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy."

It was previously reported that the change to no longer selling physical media would roll out in "early 2024" so it's not clear if this is a change that is happening company wide all at once or in waves. As of mid-2023, Best Buy operates 1129 store locations across the world with 969 of them located in the united states. It's also worth noting that the company isn't just removing physical media from its physical, brick and mortar stores. They will also stop selling physical media online as well. As of this article's writing, several physical movies and television shows were still available for purchase on the Best Buy website.

Physical Media Has Seen a Resurgence in Recent Months

In recent months, physical media has started see something of a resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to various streaming platforms removing films and television series and leaving fans with no other options to watch once they are removed unless they exist on physical media. It's currently unclear how Best Buy ceasing sales of physical media will impact that trend or if fans will just look to other retailers to meet the need.

