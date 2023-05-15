Idris Elba to Star and Direct Action-Thriller Infernus

Idris Elba is stepping behind the camera (and in front of it) for Infernus, an action-thriller from Millennium Media, which he will he trying to move at next week's Cannes film market. The star will also serve as a producer on the film, which goes into production this fall, is to be based on a story by Tom Boyle and screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen. Infernus will be a global production, with principal photography taking place in London and Ghana, where Elba's TD Akuna Studios (founded with business partners Tony Tagoe and Danny Damah) is located. It will serve as Elba's second film as director, following 2018's Yardie.

Here's the film's synopsis, via Deadline, who first broke the news: Elba will play Donovan Kamara, a U.N. human rights activist sent to investigate reports of refugees being illegally detained inside a U.S. black site prison. A seemingly simple task turns deadly when the world's most dangerous inmates break free. Kamara must work to safely extricate the refugees, all while going head-to-head with a brilliant criminal mastermind.

"I'm excited to be back in the director's chair, partnering with Millennium Media," Elba said in a statement. "Infernus is a gripping thriller with a relevant and intimate human story at its core. Thanks to the brilliant writing of Robert and Tom, we have some exceptional characters. I'm really looking forward to this opportunity both in front and behind the camera, filming across Europe, as well as bringing our production to Africa, which has an emerging film community that we are proud to be supporting."

"It's with great pleasure that we have the opportunity to create an entertaining and action-packed film alongside Idris, who in addition to being incredibly talented, is such a genuine and profound individual," added Jeffrey Greenstein, President at Millennium Media. "We look forward to delivering a high-octane popcorn film that has character and soul, as well as an underlying message about the call for higher standards for mankind."

Elba, who appeared in the Thor franchise and The Suicide Squad, is arguably best known for his long-running series Luther. The star is often fancast in roles as varied as Green Lantern and James Bond, but seems mostly content to be a standout actor in ensemble movies, rather than trying to take a massive franchise onto his shoulders.