New ‘Incredibles 2’ Clip Reveals Elastigirl’s New Wheels

Disney/Pixar has released a brand-new clip from Incredibles 2 and this time, it’s all about Elastigirl‘s awesome new motorcycle.

The clip, which you can check out in the video above, shows Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) getting her brand-new, upgraded motorcycle and as you can see, the new Elasticycle is a pretty sweet ride. The electric motorcycle is a big power upgrade from her last set of wheels and while she’s excited about the new bike, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) seems a little less so — especially since he’ll be home with the kids.

The new wheels will certainly come in handy as, in Incredibles 2, Elastigirl has an exciting new super hero job that allows her to use her powers while her family has to deal with their own powers while also adjusting to what life looks like with dad at home. It’s that scenario that director Brad Bird used to assign specific powers to specific family members.

“What interests me is the idea of having a family, having there be a reason to hide the powers,” Bird said during a set visit last year. “And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family. And so, men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength. Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped. And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know.”

“So, that’s what Jack-Jack was, he was seemingly the first normal one in the family and then at the end of Incredibles you find out that he’s the wild card, and that he’s sort of the Swiss army knife of powers,” Bird continued. “And that to me reminds me of the way babies can grasp languages really easily and adopt them easily.”

Speaking of adopting things easily, from the looks of things in the clip Elastigirl has no trouble getting up to speed with her new motorcycle. As for how the rest of the Parr family fares? We only have a few more days to find out. Incredibles 2 will open in theaters on June 15th.

