New ‘Incredibles 2’ TV Spot Reveals Best Look Yet At Screenslaver

The newest Incredibles 2 TV spot offers another look at mysterious masked villain Screenslaver, who forces the freshly minted superhero team into the open to once again save the day.

Incredibles 2 catches up with the super-family — dad Bob (Craig T. Nelson), mom Helen (Holly Hunter), teen daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell), pre-teen Dash (Huck Milner), and baby Jack-Jack — immediately after the 2004 original, where they united with family friend Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) to defeat former Mr. Incredible fanboy Syndrome (Jason Lee), who targeted all supers after the wannabe boy wonder was spurned by his superhero hero.

With “the Incredibles” having publicly defeated the first supervillain in decades, brother-sister duo Winston (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener) aim to reintroduce supers to the world through communications company Devtech.

When the siblings tap Helen, a.k.a. Elastigirl, to lead the campaign, Bob is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with their three super-powered children, but the family will have to combine their incredible powers to defeat the mind-controlling Screenslaver, who emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens their way of life.

The disguised villain — whose get-up includes hypnotic goggles and a voice modifier — operates out of a forgotten space beneath a city overpass and comes as a means of expressing the over-attachment of screens in the modern world, writer-director Brad Bird told journalists during a visit to Pixar Animation Studios.

The 14-years-later sequel will explore multiple themes, including a father’s role in the lives of his children and the importance of self-expression in women.

“We have things about, again, exploring the roles of men and women, the importance of fathers participating, the importance of allowing women to also express themselves through work and they are just as viable as men are,” Bird said.

“And there’s aspects of being controlled by screens, there’s feelings about the difficulties of parenthood, that parenting is a heroic act,” Bird added, pointing to the role reversal between husband and wife duo Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl.

Starring Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk, Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, and Samuel L. Jackson, Incredibles 2 opens June 15.