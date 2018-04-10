‘Incredibles 2’ Happy National Siblings Day Teaser Released

We live in a time when anything and everything, from our love of donuts to speaking like a pirate is given it’s own unofficial holiday on the internet. Today, in the words of the mighty DJ Khaled, is “another one.”

April 10 is National Siblings Day, and who better to celebrate this joyous occasion with than the super children of the Parr family themselves??

Most people post photos of their siblings on Twitter and Instagram to honor the day, and The Incredibles are trying their best to fit in to normal society. Instead of a normal siblings pic however, the beloved Disney/Pixar franchise decided to share an entire teaser in celebration of the trio of Parr kids.

The official Incredibles 2 Twitter account shared a short video this morning, spreading the joy of National Siblings Day. You can check out the full clip, along with some of the other great Incredibles 2 teasers, in the video at the top of the page!

This teaser begins with the message “Happy National Siblings Day” above Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. As he tends to do, Jack-Jack is crying on the floor, and it’s up the two older Parr siblings to cheer him up. Of course, when you have superpowers, this is much easier to accomplish.

Violet attempts to make a floating force-field to lift Jack-Jack’s spirits. It doesn’t work, but the eldest Parr child immediately has a better idea. She whispers into Dash’s ear and he’s off to the races.

Dash sprints in a circle around the crying baby, before being lifted into one of Violet’s shields. Violet raises her brother in the air as he keeps running, spinning the force-field like a hamster wheel. Finally, this gets Jack-Jack excited, and his crying fit is over.

Directed by Brad Bird and starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Jonathan Banks, Disney/Pixar‘s Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.