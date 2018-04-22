‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Done in ‘Family Guy’ Style

Incredibles 2 won’t hit theaters for a couple more months, but a hilarious new take on the Disney/Pixar film’s trailer might just be the perfect thing to make that wait a little easier.

YouTuber Darth Blender has given the official Incredibles 2 a makeover, redoing it with various clips and scenes from Fox’s animated series Family Guy. The video takes the voice track of the Incredibles 2 trailer and pairs it up with surprisingly fitting moments from Family Guy and the result is oddly perfect. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see the video re-casts Parr family as the Griffin family, though Dash Parr is shown as either family dog Brian Griffin or middle son Chris Griffin. Hilariously sprinkled through are various scenes of the Griffin family from various moments where they’ve appeared as superheroes — Lois as Wonder Woman serving as a stand in for Helen Parr/Elastigirl is particularly amusing, though Meg Griffin with Wolverine claws as Violet Parr is great, too.

One of the more interesting moments in this mashup, though, doesn’t involve the Parr family. Instead it’s all about Frozone. In the mashup, Griffin family friend Cleveland Brown is the stand in for Parr family friend Lucius Best/Frozone, but instead of keeping Frozone’s wife off-screen and unseen like the real Incredibles 2 trailer does, the Family Guy version casts Loretta Brown, Cleveland’s ex-wife, as the mysterious Honey Best. It’s the only weak spot in the mashup as the line “Where you goin’ ASAP? You better be home ASAP!” is so much funnier with Honey in another room.

The humor factor is actually why audiences won’t see Honey in the upcoming Incredibles 2. Writer/director Brad Bird told attendees — including ComicBook.com — at a press event at Pixar Animation Studios that Honey is simply more entertaining as a voice.

“Yeah, well we didn’t end up doing it because it’s funnier as a voice,” he said before explaining that wasn’t always the intention.

“So, we actually went through all of the trouble of designing the character and the design appears in the movie, but not as Frozone’s wife,” Bird said. “We do use her design and she is a hero, there’s not a lot of screen time on it. The problem is we have a lot of different things that we want the movie to be about and we’re already, the two Incredibles moves, are already the longest movies at Pixar and they are never happy about that. Like, ‘Ahh! Could you not make it so long?’ We’re like, ‘You’ve gotta let us get Honey in there, we’re gonna get Honey in somewhere!” Yeah so that’s our struggle.”

Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15.