Infinite Final Trailer Released by Paramount+

Director Antoine Fuqua and action star Mark Wahlberg have teamed up for a brand new adventure that spans centuries, and the film's debut is just around the corner. Their new movie is called Infinite, and it tells the story of a man who learns that he's part of an ancient group called "Infinites," warriors who have been reincarnating for centuries. Not to mention there's a rival group hunting Wahlberg's character for a secret and he has no idea what it is.

Infinite looks to be an action-packed thrill ride, the kind that you'd expect from a director like Fuqua. The film is set to be released exclusively on Paramount+ and the streamer has just unveiled the final trailer ahead of its debut. Take a look in the video above!

The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by Eric Maikranz. Fuqua directs Infinite with a screenplay from Todd Stein. Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor are joined in the cast by Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O'Brien.

Here's the official synopsis for Infinite:

"For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation."

What do you think of the trailer for Infinite? Will you be checking it out when it arrives later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Infinite will debut on Paramount+ on June 10th.