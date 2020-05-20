It Follows Director's Next Movie to Tackle Superheroes With Heroes & Villains

Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell's breakout film came with the horrifying It Follows back in 2014, with the filmmaker's latest project seeing him shift gears a bit to take on the superhero adventure Heroes & Villains, per The Hollywood Reporter. Like many of his projects, Mitchell will direct from a script he has written, with the outlet noting that upcoming project will blend a number of genres to give an unexpected take on well-worn tropes as opposed to merely being a straightforward superhero film. The project is expected to head into the casting stage soon, likely depending on how the movie industry moves forward in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell's last film was 2018's Under the Silver Lake, which starred Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough. In that film, Sam (Garfield) is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Keough), frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal, and conspiracy in the City of Angels.

In It Follows, after Jay (Maika Monroe) goes on a date with a boy that leads to sex, she is horrified to learn she was taken advantage of in a supernatural scheme. Due to their sexual encounter, Jay is now that target of an entity with the ability to take the appearance of anyone, whose sole mission is to kill. The only way to slow it down is to have sex with someone, who will then become the main target of this creature, which could potentially buy you time. Not comfortable creating a massive body count, Jay aims to neutralize this monster no matter what it takes.

Due to the success of It Follows and the compelling mythology it introduced, fans have wondered if Mitchell would ever develop a sequel to the film. While there have been no updates on such a notion, star Monroe previously shared her excitement at potentially working with the filmmaker again.

"I would absolutely love to work with David again. That would be a dream, but, you know, we'll just have to wait and see," Monroe shared with ComicBook.com when asked about a sequel.

