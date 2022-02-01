Jackass Forever: The First Reactions Are Here

Jackass Forever is releasing on Friday, February 4th, and the first reactions have been pouring in for the last few days. The movie brings together the cast of Jackass, a reality TV show that was briefly a sensation on MTV about 20 years ago and has spawned a whole brand of spinoffs, imitators, and movies. Jackass Forever represents the first time there has been a Jackass movie since 2010’s Jackass 3D (although in 2013, the producers released Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa, a feature-length comedy which followed Johnny Knoxville’s “Grandpa” character, and which took the Borat approach of having a loose plot that connected the various short sketches.

Jackass as a brand centers on a cast of characters who perform stunts and perform pranks. Over the years, the cast has included Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, and Jason Acuña.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jackass Forever features returning Jackass stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who produced alongside Knoxville and Spike Jonze. Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi serve as executive producers.

With the film, the team is reunited for the first time onscreen since Jackass 3D, and fans of the franchise are loving it.

Below, you can see the official synopsis for the movie, along with some of our the best responses from those who got to see the movie early.

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.”

What do you think of the new Jackass Forever trailer? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives in theaters this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Jackass Forever will be released in theaters on Friday.

Next level

Also the most naked

#jackassforever was one of the most insane movies I’ve ever seen. Also one of the most naked…you’ll never look at bees the same way again 🐝 @jackassworld @ParamountPics — Andrew Freund (@andrewfreund) January 26, 2022

Laughing out loud

#jackassforever made me laugh out loud too many times to count.



It also made me look away from the screen multiple times.



Needless to say I had an awesome time watching the film and laughing with strangers.



Only complaint was the movie wasn't 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/NodOi6NZNX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 26, 2022

Crying

Here I go crying because I didn’t want #jackassforever to end. A wildly entertaining, wonderful reunion with your completely untrustworthy best friends — and some great new additions. I was howling from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/QrieaBM1RM — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 26, 2022

Dream come true

This is the perfect response

I honestly don’t know when or to whom I said Jackass Forever was “so funny,” that said I agree with that statement so I’m fine with being quoted in this spot pic.twitter.com/4wyURub0xi — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 31, 2022

G_Reelz