Jackass Forever Trailer Officially Released

The world's most beloved jackasses are finally back in action. Fans have been waiting for years to see the fourth film in the Jackass franchise, the debut of which is now just around the corner. Jackass Forever hits theaters on October 22nd, bringing all of the insanity and ridiculous antics back to the big screen once again. While we've still got a couple of months before the film is released, we can at least catch a glimpse of the action in the film's very first trailer.

On Tuesday morning, the first trailer for Jackass Forever was released online, and it delivered just about everything fans of the series have come to expect. The new ad is filled with gross ideas, dangerous stunts, and a lot of stuff that just looks like it hurts an awful lot. What more could you want from Jackass? You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Jackass Forever features returning Jackass stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who produced alongside Knoxville and Spike Jonze. Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi serve as executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

"Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever."

What do you think of the new Jackass Forever trailer? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives in theaters this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Jackass Forever will be released in theaters on October 22nd.