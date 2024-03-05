Jake Gyllenhaal Pays Tribute to Original Road House Star Patrick Swayze Ahead of Reboot Debut

There's a new Road House movie arriving this month, and star Jake Gyllenhaal is taking some time ahead of its release to acknowledge the iconic star of the original film. The 1989 Road House starred the late Patrick Swayze as a bouncer hired to clean up a honkytonk in Missouri. The remake takes things in a slightly different direction, but at the core it still owes a ton to what Swayze pulled off 35 years ago.

This weekend, Gyllenhaal took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Swayze, who passed away back in 2009. Gyllenhaal shared a photo of the two of them together and talked about how kind Swayze always was to him.

"I've been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films," Gyllenhaal said. "I've never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world. I'll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out — he didn't have to take the time, but he always did. We've made a different RH this time around, but hoping it's one he would've had fun watching!"

The new Road House, directed by Doug Liman, is being released exclusively on Prime Video on March 21st. You can check out the official description below.

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry (Doc Savage) wrote the script for the new Road House. Joel Silver, whose credits include the original Road House as well as Lethal Weapon and Predator, is producing via his Silver Pictures. JJ Hook (6 Underground, The Lost City), Alison Winter (The Wall, Chaos Walking), and Aaron Auch (Orphan, The Losers) are also executive producers. The film stars Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast), Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Agents of SHIELD), Kevin Carroll (Showtime's Let the Right One In), and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.).