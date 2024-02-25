Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2024
Road House and Invincible mark Prime Video's biggest March additions.
March arrives in just a few days, and that means a new month full of new arrivals on Amazon's Prime Video service. From new original movies to popular hit films from the past few decades, Prime Video has a ton of interesting stuff in store for subscribers in the month ahead.
The biggest title hitting Prime Video in March is undoubtedly Road House, director Doug Liman's reimagining of the classic Patrick Swaze's action classic. The new edition stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida bar. The remake will arrive on March 21st, while the original 1989 film is being added on March 1st.
March will also see the highly anticipated return of hit animated series Invincible. The second half of Invincible Season 2 is set to debut on March 14th.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's March additions below!
March 1st
A Fistful of Dynamite
Angela's Ashes
At First Sight
Back to School
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Bio-Dome
Blackfish
Bring It On
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Catwoman
Desperately Seeking Susan
Duel at Diablo
Field of Dreams
Friday Night Lights
God's Not Dead
Gone Baby Gone
Guns of The Magnificent Seven
How High
How High 2
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
Kicking & Screaming
Land of the Lost
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Minnie And Moskowitz
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
RBG
Return to Me
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Safe House
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
Species: The Awakening
Super 8
Take Shelter
The Barefoot Contessa
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Break-Up
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Great Escape
The Last Waltz
The Long Riders
The Madness of King George
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Untouchables
The Warriors
This Is The End
Vanilla Sky
Waterworld
What Lies Beneath
Lyla in the Loop S1
March 14th
Frida
Invincible S2, Part 2
March 31st
Battle Royaleprev