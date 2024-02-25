Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2024

March arrives in just a few days, and that means a new month full of new arrivals on Amazon's Prime Video service. From new original movies to popular hit films from the past few decades, Prime Video has a ton of interesting stuff in store for subscribers in the month ahead.

The biggest title hitting Prime Video in March is undoubtedly Road House, director Doug Liman's reimagining of the classic Patrick Swaze's action classic. The new edition stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida bar. The remake will arrive on March 21st, while the original 1989 film is being added on March 1st.

March will also see the highly anticipated return of hit animated series Invincible. The second half of Invincible Season 2 is set to debut on March 14th.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's March additions below!