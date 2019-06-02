Matthew Vaughn Would Love to Direct James Bond, But Only With One Particular Actor

Matthew Vaughn has already given the world a pretty unique take on the spy genre with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. As the director revealed in a recent interview with ScreenRant, he’d be willing to bring that touch to another spy franchise, James Bond, on one specific condition — that Richard Madden plays the titular role.

“If Madden plays Bond, I’m maybe even interested in directing it,” Vaughn explained.

Given the previous rumors surrounding the future of the James Bond franchise, it’s easy to see why Madden, whose work includes Game of Thrones and the Vaughn-produced Rocketman, would theoretically be able to play the role. In October of last year, Madden was cited as the frontrunner to succeed Daniel Craig in the role following the release of Bond 25.

“It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job,” a source told The Sun in 2018. “Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.”

Other actors who have been cited as possibilities have been Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba — the latter of whom has been the subject of Bond rumors for quite some time.

“If I’m really honest, man, I think I’m too old for that.” Elba said back in 2016. “I can’t be running around in cars and ladies and martinis – who wants to do that? It sounds terrible!”

“I always say, it’s like asking a woman who’s going up the aisle on her wedding day who her next husband is going to be,” Broccoli joked about Elba back in 2015. “You know, Daniel Craig is Bond, and I don’t want to think about what happens when he goes. But I’m a huge fan of Idris — we all are. He’s a great actor, and he could do anything. So ask me when we’re looking for a new Bond — which hopefully won’t be for a long time.”

Bond 25 is expected to be released on April 8, 2020.